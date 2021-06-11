Amazon

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 Release) – Bundle With Blink Mini

$164.98 $139.99

This bundle includes Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) - Glacier White and Blink Mini. Alexa can show you even more - 8” HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers bring entertainment to life. Make video calls with a 13 MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep you centered. Stay in frame - Make video calls with a new camera that frames and centers automatically. Simply ask Alexa to call your contacts. Make life easier at home - Glance at your calendars and reminders. Use your voice to set timers, update lists, and see news or traffic updates. Manage your smart home - Look in when you're away with the built-in camera. Control compatible devices like cameras, lights, and more using the interactive display, your voice, or your motion. Be entertained - Enjoy TV shows and movies in HD and stereo with Prime Video, Netflix, and more. Or ask Alexa to stream Amazon Music, Apple Music, or Spotify. Put your memories on display - Use Amazon Photos to turn your home screen into a digital frame. Adaptive color helps your favorite photos look great in any light. Designed to protect your privacy - Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Built with multiple layers of privacy controls including a mic/camera off button and a built-in camera shutter.