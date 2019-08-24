Amazon

Certified Refurbished Echo Plus (1st Gen)

Echo Plus is a simple way to start your smart home. It has a built-in ZigBee smart home hub, which allows for simple and direct setup of compatible ZigBee lights, locks, plugs, and in-wall switches from brands like Philips Hue, GE, and Yale. No additional hub required. Echo Plus connects to Alexa—a cloud-based voice service—to play music, make calls, set timers and music alarms, ask questions, check traffic and weather, and more—instantly. Just ask for a song, artist, or genre from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more. With multi-room music, you can play music on your Echo devices in different rooms. Echo Plus can also play audiobooks, radio stations, news briefs, and more. Call or message almost anyone hands-free with your Echo device. Also, instantly connect to other Echo devices in your home using just your voice. Improved speakers with Dolby processing deliver crisp vocals and extended bass to fill the room with immersive, 360° audio . With seven microphones, beamforming technology, and noise cancellation, Echo hears you from any direction—even while music is playing . Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new features and skills. Just ask Alexa to control your TV, request an Uber, order a pizza, and more.