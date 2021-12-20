United States
Zales
Certified Princess-cut Lab-created Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring In 14k White Gold
$6999.99
At Zales
Prong & Mounting Care Resize Rings & Bands Expert Clean & Polish Plus, get a future discount and one free engraving!2
Need a few alternatives?
Natalie Marie Jewellery
Petite Precious Trio Ring In White Sapphire & Diamonds
$2408.00Natalie Marie Jewellery
More from Zales
Zales
6.0mm Cultured Freshwater Pearl And 1/20 Ct. T.w. Diamond Sunburst Frame Ring...
$244.30$349.00Zales
More from Rings
Natalie Marie Jewellery
Petite Precious Trio Ring In White Sapphire & Diamonds
$2408.00Natalie Marie Jewellery