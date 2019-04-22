Nest Bedding

The Nest Bedding Certified Organic Mattress designed and hand-crafted in partnership with OMI in OMI's Eco-Factory™, is the first truly certified organic mattress offered online, compressible and shippable to your doorstep. All materials that go into your new Nest Bedding Certified Organic Mattress are carefully and thoughtfully sourced and treated with the utmost care as they are processed in a Certified Organic Mattress Facility in California. Raw materials are sanitized with ozone and the professionals assembling each layer aren't even able to wear scented deodorants or perfumes.