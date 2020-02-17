Rael

Certified Organic Cotton Ultra Thin Pads With Wings (28 Total)

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

ORGANIC, NATURAL, HEALTHY - Made with 100% organic, OCS non-GMO Texas cotton grown and nurtured without the use of toxins, pesticides or synthetic chemicals. SUPER ABSORBENT - Thoughtfully-designed Leak Locker top core and Leak Blocker side panels prevent overflowing to help you feel fresh and secure all day and night long. MAXIMUM AIRFLOW - Made with hypoallergenic breathable sheets that alleviate unpleasant odors and irritation, all while providing the highest levels of period protection. MADE FOR ALL WOMEN: Dermatologist-tested and human-approved to ensure our products are safe and suitable for all women, skin types, and menstrual conditions. SIZES - Petite (3 x9 inch) for super light flow and perfect for Teens; Regular (3 x 9.6 inch) & Large ( 3.1 x 11 inch) for light to normal flow; Overnight (3x 13 inch) for heavy flow.