Rael

Certified Organic Cotton Menstrual Pads, Pack Of 2

Rael is real, join us as we welcome everyone to use real products with real organic ingredients that show real results with no walls attached. Light. Easy. Breezy. Comfortable. The absorbent inner core maximizes absorption & its leak proof border prevents any side leakages. They will keep you feeling fresh & worry free on days where comfort and convenience is all you think about. Let's think long run cause no one likes chemical exposures permeating their body. Rael pads are real organic cotton without any toxic ingredients. We make it easy, simple & healthy. Period. We don't do mass production so we can ensure the quality of our products by keeping them up to date & not storing them in warehouses for an extended period of time. We are the way, the truth & the accessible. Safely grown without the USAge of toxic pesticides and synthetic chemicals. Softer and easier on the skin. Individually wrapped to keep hygiene. It serves and promotes climate-friendly farming worldwide. We are happy to provide the best quality of certificated organic cotton by creating a safe working environment, decent living wages & improved livelihood. It is durable and prevents any leakages and at the same time locks in the natural moisture. Reliable even during your heaviest flow, protective adhesive wings to give you maximum safety and comfort. Without a drop, sleep comfortably knowing those leak proof borders & absorbent inner core will prevent any leakages. Prevents unpleasant odor from seeping through. Breathable without any leakages. Non-irritating formula, great for sensitive skin. These light weight absorbent pads are made from 100% organic cotton. It's so soft and breathable you'll probably forget it's even there . This is why we are more than confident about our products. Consider your exposure to chemical plastic cover or non-woven fabrics over the course of your lifetime. Let's think long run cause no one likes chemical exposures permeating their body.