Details Benefits Oil-free face lotion with 100% mineral sunscreen filters that form a protective barrier on the skin to help reflect UVA and UVB rays Provides broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide Sunscreen helps protect skin from sun damage, which can lead to premature signs of aging and skin cancer (when used as directed with other sun protection measures) Lightweight, non-greasy feel Helps restore the protective skin barrier with ceramides Helps attract moisture to the skin with hyaluronic acid Helps soothe the skin with niacinamide Suitable for sensitive skin Allergy-tested Non-comedogenic Chemical UV filter Free Awarded the Skin Cancer Foundation Daily Use Seal of Approval Accepted by the National Eczema Association Developed with dermatologists Formulated with mineral sunscreen filters zinc oxide and titanium dioxide which are compliant for sale in Hawaii and Key West Key Ingredients Zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are 100% mineral sunscreen filters that form a protective layer on the skin to help reflect the sun's rays Ceramides help restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier Hyaluronic acid attracts hydration to the skin's surface and helps skin retain moisture Niacinamide helps calm the skin Formulated Without Oil Fragrance Parabens Oxybenzone Octinoxate How To Use Application: Mineral sunscreens form a barrier on the surface of the skin to reflect the sun's rays, and a white cast can sometimes remain after applying the product. Apply a small amount in the palm of your hands and rub them together. Apply to one area of the body at a time, rubbing well. The formula should spread easily leaving a lightweight, non-greasy feel. All sunscreens should be applied liberally for sun protection. It is essential to use any sunscreen product as directed. How to Use: 1. Apply CeraVe Sunscreen Lotion liberally 15 minutes before sun exposure, 2. Reapply at least every 2 hours, use a water resistant sunscreen if swimming or sweating. Children under 6 months of age: ask a doctor. Precautions: For external use only. Do not use on damaged or broken skin. Ingredients Active: Titanium Dioxide - 9% (Sunscreen), Zinc Oxide - 7% (Sunscreen). Inactive: Water, Glycerin, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Dimethicone, Isododecane, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Glyceryl Stearate, Butyloctyl Salicylate, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Propanediol, Stearic Acid, Aluminum Hydroxide, PEG-100 Stearate, Sorbitan Stearate, Niacinamide, PEG-8 Laurate, Ceramide NP, Ceramide AP, Ceramide EOP, Sorbitan Isostearate, Carbomer, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ceteareth-20, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Dimethiconol, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Lauroyl Lactylate, Sodiumdodecylbenzenesulfonate, Myristic Acid, Sodium Hyaluronate, Cholesterol, Palmitic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, Tocopherol, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Panthenol, Xanthan Gum, Phytosphingosine, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, Polysorbate 60, Ethylhexylglycerin.