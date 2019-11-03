CeraVe

Cerave Therapeutic Hand Cream 3 Oz

$11.87

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Have healthy, soft hands when you add CeraVe Therapeutic Hand Cream to your daily skin care routine. It is designed to mositurize your hands and protect them from harmful irritants and allergens that can dry them out and cause irritation. This fragrance-free hand cream also temporarily relieves hands that are chafed, chapped and cracked due to extreme dryness. It includes ceramides and other special ingredients to protect your dry skin and replace lipid levels. These ingredients help prevent moisture loss so that your hands feel softer and smoother. This formula was developed with dermatologists to ensure that it has the ingredients needed to repair dry and damaged skin back to its natural softness. It helps seal in moisture to ensure that your skin stays hydrated. It is free of any fragrances that might irritate sensitive skin. CeraVe Therapeutic Hand Cream: