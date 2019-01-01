CeraVe

Cerave Sa Cream For Rough And Bumpy Skin, Moisturizer With Salicylic Acid

$17.19

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe SA Cream for Rough and Bumpy Skin, Moisturizer with Salicylic Acid has a unique formula that exfoliates and moisturizes while helping to restore the protective skin barrier. Salicylic acid exfoliates and softens to smooth rough skin, lactic acid exfoliates to renew skin's surface and three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II) help to restore the protective skin barrier. How to Use: Step 1: Cleanse with CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser Step 2: Moisturize with CeraVe SA Cream for Rough & Bumpy Skin.