CeraVe

Renewing Sa Cleanser

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

[ EXFOLIATING FACE WASH ] Salicylic acid (SA) is a beta hydroxy acid (BHA), an effective exfoliator that removes dead skin cells and promotes radiance. Salicylic acid acts as a chemical exfoliant which feels less harsh than physical ones like face scrubs [ ALL SKIN TYPES ] This SA facial cleanser is formulated for acne prone, oily skin and even those with psoriasis. Cerave Renewing SA skin care products provide gentle exfoliation and skin relief to dry skin, rough and bumpy skin, and all other skin types [ FOAMING CLEANSER ] Dispenses as a clear gel and transforms into a light, foaming face wash as you lather. The gentle wash and exfoliation smooths, hydrates and cleanses skin without leaving a stripped, tight feeling [ EFFECTIVE INGREDIENTS ] In addition to salicylic acid and ceramides, this face cleanser has hyaluronic acid , niacinamide (vitamin B3) , and vitamin d known for their hydrating, moisture replenishing and enriching antioxidant properties [ 3 ESSENTIAL CERAMIDES ] Ceramides are found naturally in the skin and make up 50% of the lipids in the skin barrier. All CeraVe products are formulated with three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II) to help restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser exfoliates and detoxifies to remove dirt & oil while softening and smoothing skin without feeling dry. Unlike some exfoliating cleansers, CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser contains no harsh beads, grains, or microbeads and is gentle on skin. This salicylic acid foaming gel cleanser is suitable for use on face and body as well as acne-prone skin. •Non-comedogenic •Fragrance-free •Gentle, non-irritating formula Key Ingredients: •Salicylic Acid: Exfoliates for soft, smooth skin •Vitamin D: Provides antioxidant protection •Ceramides: Essential for healthy skin, ceramides help restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier •Hyaluronic acid: This ingredient attracts hydration to the skin’s surface and helps the skin retain moisture •Niacinamide: Helps calm skin