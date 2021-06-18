CeraVe

Cerave Moisturizing Cream For Normal To Dry Skin – Unscented – 12oz

$14.69

Buy Now Review It

At Target

At a glance No Synthetic Fragrance Contains Hyaluronic Acid Dry Skin Dermatologist Tested Highlights Daily face & body moisturizer Suitable for use on entire body, face, and hands 24-Hour hydration Non-comedogenic & oil-free Fragrance-free & hypoallergenic Hyaluronic acid to retain skin's moisture 3 essential ceramides help restore the skin barrier Developed with dermatologists Specifications Scent: Unscented Suggested Age: All Ages Health Facts: Fluoride-Free, Dye-Free, Phthalate-Free, Aluminum-Free, Contains Hyaluronic Acid, Contains Ceramides Product Form: Cream Beauty Purpose: Moisturizing Recommended Skin Type: Dry Features: Dermatologist Tested TCIN: 15078541 UPC: 3606000537729 Item Number (DPCI): 037-13-1328 Origin: Made in the USA or Imported Description Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe Moisturizing Cream for Face and Body has a unique formula that provides 24-hour hydration and helps restore the protective skin barrier with three essential ceramides (1,3,6-II). The formula also contains hyaluronic acid to help retain skin's natural moisture. The moisturizing cream utilizes patented MVE controlled-release technology to help replenish ceramides and deliver long lasting moisturization. The moisturizing cream is non-comedogenic, fragrance-free and oil-free. How to Use: Apply liberally as often as needed, or as directed by a physician. No Synthetic Fragrance A product that either makes an on-pack statement indicating that it does not contain synthetic fragrance, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no fragrance". Contains Hyaluronic Acid Contains Hyaluronic Acid. Dry Skin Recommended for Dry Skin. Dermatologist Tested Dermatologist tested product. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.