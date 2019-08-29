CeraVe

Cerave Moisturizing Cream For Normal To Dry Skin

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe Moisturizing Cream for Face and Body has a unique formula that provides 24-hour hydration and helps restore the protective skin barrier with three essential ceramides (1,3,6-II). The formula also contains hyaluronic acid to help retain skin's natural moisture. The moisturizing cream utilizes patented MVE controlled-release technology to help replenish ceramides and deliver long lasting moisturization. The moisturizing cream is non-comedogenic, fragrance-free and oil-free. How to Use: Apply liberally as often as needed, or as directed by a physician.