CeraVe

Cerave Mineral Sunscreen Lotion For Face - Spf 30- 2.5oz

Developed with Dermatologists, CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen, Face Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide, SPF 30 provides broad spectrum protection with 100% mineral sunscreen that help reflect the sun's damaging UVA/UVB rays. Chemical-free, formulated with three essential ceramides that help restore the skin's natural barrier and lock in moisture long after. - 100% mineral sunscreen without oxybenzone- Zinc oxide & Titanium dioxide sunscreen filters- Ceramides 1, 3 and 6-II- NiacinamideHow to Use: 1. Apply this mineral sunscreen generously 15 minutes before sun exposure. 2. Suitable to use under makeup. 3. Reapply after 40 minutes of swimming or sweating, immediately after towel drying, at least every 2 hours. Children under 6 months of age: ask a doctor.Application Tips:Mineral sunscreens form a barrier on the surface of the skin to reflect the sun's rays, and a white cast can sometimes remain after applying the product. Apply a small amount in the palm of your hands and rub them together. Apply to one area of the body at a time, rubbing well. The formula should spread easily leaving a lightweight, non-greasy feel. All sunscreens should be applied liberally for sun protection. It is essential to use any sunscreen product as directed.