CeraVe

Cerave Mineral Sunscreen Lotion For Face

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Developed with Dermatologists, CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen, Face Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide, SPF 50 provides broad spectrum protection with 100% mineral sunscreen that help reflect the sun's damaging UVA/UVB rays. Chemical-free, formulated with three essential ceramides that help restore the skin's natural barrier and lock in moisture long after. -100% mineral sunscreen without oxybenzone- Zinc oxide & Titanium dioxide sunscreen filters- Ceramides 1, 3 and 6-II- Hyaluronic Acid- Niacinamide- Fragrance-free- Paraben-free- Oil-free- Chemical-filter freeHow to Use: 1. Apply this mineral sunscreen generously 15 minutes before sun exposure. 2. Suitable to use under makeup. 3. Reapply after 40 minutes of swimming or sweating, immediately after towel drying, at least every 2 hours. Children under 6 months of age: ask a doctor.