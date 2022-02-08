CeraVe

Cerave Hydrating Facial Cleanser | Moisturizing Non-foaming Face Wash With Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides And Glycerin | 16 Fluid Ounce

[ DAILY FACE WASH ] Gentle cleansing lotion with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin to help hydrate skin without stripping moisture. Removes face makeup, dirt, and excess oil, provides 24-hour hydration and leaves a moisturized, non-greasy feel. [ NON-FOAMING CLEANSER ] Moisturizing facial cleanser with a lotion-like consistency feels smooth as it cleanses, even on sensitive, dry skin. Paraben-free, fragrance-free, soap-free, non-comedogenic, non-drying, and non-irritating. Certified by the National Eczema Association [ ESSENTIAL CERAMIDES ] Ceramides are found naturally in the skin and make up 50% of the lipids in the skin barrier. All CeraVe products are formulated with three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II) to help restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier [ DERMATOLOGIST RECOMMENDED ] CeraVe Skincare is developed with dermatologists and has products suitable for dry skin, sensitive skin, oily skin, acne-prone, and more [ MULTI-USE SKINCARE ] Skin Cleanser for face and/or body and can be used as a hand wash. Suitable for daily cleansing morning (AM) and night (PM) Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser is a unique formula that cleanses, hydrates and helps restore the protective skin barrier with three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II). The formula also contains hyaluronic acid to help retain skin’s natural moisture. This hydrating facial cleanser was designed to cleanse and refresh the skin without over-stripping it or leaving it feeling tight and dry. •Fragrance-free •Non-comedogenic •Non-drying •Gentle, non-irritating •Accepted by National Eczema Association •Suitable for normal to dry skin Key Ingredients: •MVE Technology: This patented delivery system continually releases moisturizing ingredients for 24-hour hydration •Ceramides: Essential for healthy skin, ceramides help restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier •Hyaluronic Acid: This ingredient attracts hydration to the skin’s surface and helps the skin retain moisture