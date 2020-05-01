CeraVe

Cerave Hydrating Facial Cleanser

At Target

Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser for Normal to Dry Skin is a unique formula that cleanses, hydrates and helps restore the protective skin barrier with three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II). The formula also contains hyaluronic acid to help retain skin's natural moisture. CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser removes dirt, oil and makeup and is gentle on skin. The cleanser is fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, non-drying and non-irritating.How to Use: Wet skin with lukewarm water. Massage face cleanser into skin in a gentle, circular motion. Rinse