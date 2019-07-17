CeraVe

Cerave Foot Renewal Cream With Salicylic Acid 88ml

CeraVe® Foot Renewing Cream with Salicylic Acid 88ml is an exfoliating and moisturizing cream to soothe and improve the texture of damaged, extremely dry, irregular and rough skin on the feet. This lightweight, non-greasy lotion contains Salicylic Acid, 3 essential ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. This combination together with MVE® technology provides intense exfoliation and hydration, which improves the softness and texture of damaged skin on the feet. Moreover, as it does not contain perfumes, it is ideal for use on sensitive skin.