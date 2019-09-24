CeraVe

Cerave Foot Cream With Salicylic Acid

$8.99

Developed with Dermatologists For Extremely Dry, Rough, Cracked Skin MVE Delivery Technology Non-Irritating With Salicylic Acid, Ammonium Lactate, and Ceramides Non-Irritating and Fragrance Free Accepted - National Eczema Association Provides patented controlled release of ingredients to help exfoliate, soften, and smooth extremely dry, rough, and cracked skin. Exfoliate, Soften, Repair, and Restore: Salicylic Acid: A beta hydroxy acid (BHA) can help exfoliate skin. Essential in smoothing rough skin. Ammonium Lactate: A alpha hydroxyl acid (AHA) can help exfoliate skin. Essential in smoothing rough skin. Ceramides: Help replace lipid levels in damaged skin to repair, restore, and maintain the skin's natural barrier. Essential in preventing water loss from the skin. Niacinamide: Helps the skin produce more natural ceramides and fatty acids essential for repairing and restoring the skin barrier. May reduce skin redness. Hyaluronic acid: An essential ingredient (humectant) that attracts water to the skin and ensures that the skin remains hydrated. Restore and repair extremely dry, rough, cracked and bumpy skin. CeraVe Renewing SA Cream is your daily defense against extremely dry skin. Its patented MVE formulation releases salicylic acid, ammonium lactate, ceramides, niacinamide and other essential ingredients throughout the day, so they penetrate deep into extremely dry skin to hydrate and nourish. Niacinamide helps the skin produce more natural ceramides and fatty acids essential for repairing and restoring the skin barrier. It harnesses the power of salicylic acid and ammonium lactate to loosen and exfoliate dead skin cells, allowing moisturizing ingredients to penetrate skin's deeper layers for enhanced effectiveness. While hyaluronic acid (a humectant) attracts moisture to the top layer of the skin, ensuring skin remains hydrated. Enriched with antioxidant Vitamin D, it is non-irritating. The result is soft, smooth skin.