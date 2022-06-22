CeraVe

Foaming Facial Cleanser

[ FOAMING CLEANSER ] Dispenses as a clear gel cleanser and transforms into a foam as you lather. Cleanses without leaving skin feeling tight, dry, or stripped [ ESSENTIAL CERAMIDES ] Ceramides are found naturally in the skin and make up 50% of the lipids in the skin barrier. All CeraVe products are formulated with three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II) to help restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier [ DERMATOLOGIST RECOMMENDED ] CeraVe Skincare is developed with dermatologists and has products suitable for different skin types, including dry skin, oily skin, acne-prone, and more [ DAILY FACE WASH ] Fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, non-drying, and non-irritating. Gently refreshes and effectively removes excess oil, dirt, and makeup [ FACE & BODY WASH ] Cleanser for face, can also be used on the body and/or hands. Suitable for normal to oily skin Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser has a unique formula with three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II) that cleanses and removes oil without disrupting the protective skin barrier. Gentle foaming action refreshes and cleanses skin, including removing excess oils and makeup, without over-stripping the skin or leaving the skin feeling tight and dry. This gel-based foaming cleanser is an effective yet non-irritating way to cleanse and care for normal to oily skin. This face wash is formulated with three essential ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide. •Non-comedogenic •Non-drying •Non-irritating •Fragrance-free •Fragrance-free •Suitable for normal to oily skin Key Ingredients: •Ceramides: Essential for healthy skin, ceramides help restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier •Hyaluronic Acid: This ingredient attracts hydration to the skin’s surface and helps the skin retain moisture •Niacinamide: Helps calm the skin