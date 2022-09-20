CeraVe

Cerave Face Wash, Hydrating Facial Cleanser For Normal To Dry Skin With Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides And Glycerin

Highlights CeraVe gentle face cleanser removes face makeup, dirt, and excess oil without leaving skin tight or dry Daily face wash with a lotion-like consistency provides 24-hour hydration leaves skin moisturized, non-greasy Facial cleanser contains hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin to help hydrate skin without stripping moisture Skin Cleanser for face and/or body and can be used as a hand wash. Suitable for daily cleansing morning (AM) and night (PM) for normal to dry skin Ceramides are found naturally in the skin and make up 50% of the lipids in the skin barrier. All CeraVe products, formulated with three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II)to help maintain the skin’s natural barrier Fragrance-free, paraben-free, non-comedogenic, non-drying, non-irritating and hypoallergenic ​ Developed with dermatologists & #1 dermatologist recommended skincare brand, CeraVe Skincare is developed with dermatologists and has products suitable for dry skin, sensitive skin, oily skin, acne-prone, and more Accepted by the National Eczema Association