CeraVe

Body Wash With Salicylic Acid

$12.99

[ ESSENTIAL CERAMIDES ] Formulated with three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6 II) that help restore and maintain its natural protective barrier [ PATENTED TECHNOLOGY ] Utilizes patented MVE controlled release technology to help replenish ceramides and deliver long lasting moisturization [ SKIN SMOOTHING FORMULA ] Salicylic Acid Helps exfoliate and soften essential in smoothing rough skin while Niacinamide calms skin [ MICRO BEAD FREE ] No harsh microbeads that can irritate skin and damage the environment [ GENTLE ON SKIN ] Paraben-free, non-comedogenic (won't clog pores), non-drying, non-irritating and fragrance free Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe SA Body Wash for Rough & Bumpy Skin cleanses and exfoliates while helping to restore the protective skin barrier with 3 essential ceramides. This gentle, non-irritating shower body wash helps to exfoliate dead skin cells to improve skin texture without harsh microbeads or grains that can scratch or injure the skin. Fragrance-free Paraben-free Non-comedogenic Key Ingredients: Salicylic Acid: Gently exfoliates to eliminate dead skin cells MVE Technology: This patented delivery system continually releases moisturizing ingredients for 24-hour hydration Ceramides: Essential for healthy skin, ceramides help restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier Hyaluronic Acid: This ingredient attracts hydration to the skin’s surface and helps the skin retain moisture Niacinamide: Helps repair a compromised skin barrier while improving the appearance of the skin