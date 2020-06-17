CeraVe

Hydrating Sunscreen Spf 50

$14.99 $13.97

Buy Now Review It

[ BROAD SPECTRUM UV PROTECTION ] 100% Mineral-based sunscreen, also known as a physical sunscreen, reflects UVA/UVB rays to protect the skin [ 3 ESSENTIAL CERAMIDES TO LOCK IN MOISTURE ] Formulated with three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II) that help restore the skin’s natural barrier and lock in moisture long after [ HAWAII COMPLIANT SUNSCREEN ] Sunscreen filters titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, are compliant for use in Hawaii* *Hawaii prohibits the sale, offer of sale, and distribution of sunscreens that contain oxybenzone [ FREE OF ] Oxybenzone free, oil free, paraben free, fragrance free, chemical-filter free [ GENTLE ON SKIN ] Allergy-tested noncomedogenic sunscreen for low risk of skin irritation, suitable for sensitive skin and kids Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe Hydrating Sunscreen Face Lotion provides broad-spectrum protection with 100% mineral sunscreen that reflect the sun’s damaging UVA/UVB rays. This lightweight formula provides all day hydration with three essential ceramides that help restore the skin’s natural barrier and lock in moisture long after. Allergy tested Fragrance-free Paraben-free Oil-free Non-comedogenic Suitable for sensitive skin Gentle on the skin Key Ingredients: 100% Mineral Sunscreen: Zinc oxide & Titanium dioxide sunscreen filters that reflects the sun’s rays. Does not contain oxybenzone or avobenzone. Ceramides: Essential for healthy skin, ceramides help restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier Hyaluronic Acid: This ingredient attracts hydration to the skin’s surface and helps the skin retain moisture