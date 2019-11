BaBylissPRO

Ceramix Xtreme Dryer

$59.95 $38.97

Buy Now Review It

Product Description 2000 Watt ceramic technology dryer with concentrator nozzle. Professional AC motor for long life and power with rubberized soft touch housing. Cold shot button , Concentrator nozzle , Removable filter , 6 heat/speed settings. Ultra lightweight Brand Story BaBylissPRO is a world leader in professional styling tools See all Product description