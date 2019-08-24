Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
BaByliss Pro
Ceramix Xtreme Dryer
$59.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Featured in 1 story
Amazon's Cyber Week Deals Are Finally Here
by
Jen Anderson
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Conair
Volumizing Diffuser Attachment
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Philips
Philips Norelco Oneblade Pro
$79.98
from
Philips
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Salon 360 Surround™ Styler
$59.99
from
Revlon
BUY
DETAILS
T3
Featherweight Compact Folding Dryer
£125.00
from
Space NK
BUY
More from BaByliss Pro
DETAILS
BaByliss Pro
Nano Titanium Ultra-thin Straightening Iron
$139.95
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
BaByliss Pro
Nano Titanium Bambino Compact Dryer
$29.95
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
BaByliss Pro
Black Porcelain Triple Barrel Waver
£34.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
BaByliss Pro
Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron
C$69.98
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Tools
DETAILS
T3
Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set
$300.00
$249.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
VO5
Dry & Shine 2100w Hairdryer
£24.99
from
Very
BUY
DETAILS
Lei Care
Authentic Pink Jade Roller And Gua Sha Tool Set
$14.98
$11.88
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Real Techniques
Miracle Complexion Sponge Set
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Tech
Tech
Labor Day Tech Deals Are The Best We'll See Until Black Friday
Labor Day approacheth. Cue: seasonal depression. Yes, summer will soon be but a memory, but if it's any consolation, at least Labor Day also means major
by
Anabel Pasarow
Instagram
Instagram Influencers Share How They Decide If A Photo Is Grid-Wo...
Back when Instagram first launched, almost 10 years ago, sharing content was simple. You'd take a picture, throw a cool filter on it, maybe write a clever
by
Olivia Harrison
Tech
Here's How To Watch The U.S. Open
The U.S. Open is already in full swing, and tennis stars the world over have descended on the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New
by
Refinery29
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted