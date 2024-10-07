Dr. Jart+

Ceramidin™ Skin Barrier Moisturizing Face Cream

$58.00 $39.00

Buy Now Review It

BEAUTY OF JOSEON Ginseng Cleansing Oil is an anti-aging makeup remover that melts away impurities and waterproof makeup effectively. It has a smooth texture that glides over the skin easily without tugging on the skin, while supplying an abundance of nourishment. Made with soybean oil and ginseng seed oil, it also fortifies the skin’s barrier to combat premature aging signs and leaving a moisturised finish after rinsing.