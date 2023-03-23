Dr. Jart+

Ceramidin™ Skin Barrier Moisturizing Cream

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dr. Jart+

A fast-absorbing, cushiony moisturizing cream with 5 Ceramides plus Panthenol that strengthens the skin barrier, moisturizes and boosts elasticity. Dermatologist tested. Clinical results: 100 hours of moisture after one use Clinically proven to: Strengthen skin’s barrier* Improve skin’s elasticity ** *Clinical testing on 31 women, after using product for 4 weeks. **Clinical testing on 31 Asian women, after using product for 4 weeks. What makes it unique: This next-level cream for dry skin is supercharged with more actives to increase skin’s barrier strength, moisture, and bounce. Now with 2x the 5-Cera Complex to strengthen the skin barrier, plus vitamin-derived Panthenol for moisture and barrier reinforcement for water retention. This moisturizing face cream leaves dry skin feeling soft, nourished, and supple. What’s in it: 5 Ceramides strengthen the skin barrier. Vitamin-derived Panthenol increases moisture and reinforces the skin barrier for more water retention. Glycerin to deliver moisture to dry, tight skin. Pair it with: Before applying Ceramidin™ Skin Barrier Moisturizing Cream, apply Ceramidin™ Skin Barrier Serum Toner, a rich liquid that moisturizes, softens, tones and preps skin for the products to follow. Ceramidin™ Eye Cream to smooth the eye area and give a brighter, wide-awake look. Use Ceramidin™ Skin Barrier Moisturizing Mask or Ceramidin™ Cream-Infused Mask for an intense moisture boost for very dry skin.