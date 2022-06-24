Elizabeth Arden

Ceramide Replenishing Cleansing Oil

Ceramide Replenishing Cleansing Oil is an excellent solution for both removing makeup, even waterproof mascara and eyeliner, and dissolving impurities from skin, all while nourishing skin with essential lipids to leave it feeling clean, soft, and smooth. An extension of the skin-barrier supporting Ceramide product line, Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Replenishing Cleansing Oil fuses the emollient, antioxidant and conditioning properties of Apricot, Safflower and Olive Oils to dissolve cosmetic debris and sebum, while repairing the skin’s barrier layer. When massaged into the skin it effectively cleanses the skin without leaving it feeling dry or tight. Suitable for all skin types including sensitive skin, Ceramide Replenishing Cleansing Oil doesn’t leave behind an oily residue or clog pores, resulting in a fresh, healthy looking complexion that is never dry or greasy.