The Inkey List

Ceramide Night Treatment

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

What it is: An overnight ceramide formula to help skin feel rehydrated, supple, and protected. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Dryness, Dullness and Uneven Texture, and Puffiness Formulation: Lightweight Liquid Highlighted Ingredients: - Multi Ceramide Complex 3%: Helps to protect and rehydrate skin. - Multi Molecular Hyaluronic Acid 2.5%: Helps to hydrate, visibly plump, and soothe dry skin. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also vegan and cruelty-free. What Else You Need to Know: Naturally found in the skin, ceramide is the glue that binds skin cells together. This three percent blend of ceramides works overnight at various levels to target dehydrated skin. This lightweight liquid is also formulated with a 2.5 percent multi-molecular hyaluronic acid, giving an all over surge of skin visibly plumping hydration.