CosRx

Ceramide Lip Butter Sleeping Mask

$26.95

Buy Now Review It

At KBeauty Australia

The COSRX Lip Sleep Ceramide Lip Butter Sleeping Mask has a beautiful buttery texture that will leave your lips silky, soft and smooth. It is scent-free, colourless and has a non-sticky texture. It is perfect to use both during the day and as a sleeping mask at night. It works so well to moisturise your lips due to shea butter and ceramide, which work wonderfully to restore and strengthen your skin barrier. Size: 20g DIRECTIONS FOR USE Using the spatula, apply an appropriate amount to the lips. Reapply as needed. INGREDIENTS: Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Polyglyceryl-3 Distearate, Phytosteryl/Isostearyl/Cetyl/Stearyl/Behenyl Dimer Dilinoleate, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Beeswax, Ozokerite, Polyethylene, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Butter, Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Glycerin, Ceramide NP, Phytosphingosine MADE IN KOREA