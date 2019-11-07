Elizabeth Arden

Ceramide Gift Set 60 Capsules

$82.00 $69.70

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Find out what your skin has been missing. Ceramide Skincare helps replenish your skin’s natural ceramides to diminish aging signs for smoother, healthier looking skin and a youth-restoring boost. This skincare gift set includes: FULL SIZE Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum 60 capsules Ceramide Lift and Firm Day Cream Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30 .5oz Ceramide Lift and Firm Night Cream .5oz SUPERSTART Skin Renewal Booster .17oz