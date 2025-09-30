cocokind

Ceramide Barrier Serum

$22.00 $14.30

Buy Now Review It

WHAT IT IS The lipstick that started it all. Our award-winning weightless modern matte lipstick delivers instant, high impact color in just one swipe. WHY WE LOVE IT Fluffmatte’s high-quality formula is offered in fifteen universally flattering shades to complement all skin tones. Our creamy, blendable, and breathable formula wears comfortably on lips with an airy, powdery light finish. Easy to use Paraben-free Non-drying Cruelty-free High impact color Fragrance-free