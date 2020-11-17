Staub

Ceramics 2 Piece Stoneware Baking Dish Set

$120.00 $49.95

Staub rectangular stoneware bakers gently retain heat and won't absorb moisture, producing a delicious result for all of your favorite dishes. The stackable 2-pack rectangular dishes measure 7.5" x 6" and 10.5" x 7.5" and are perfect for lasagna, casseroles, desserts, as well as roasted meats and vegetables, and transition beautifully from oven to table.