GHD

Ceramic Vented Radial Brush – Size 4

$53.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Get the perfect bouncy blow-out on long hair with this professional quality 55mm radial brush. This ceramic brush is the pro's go-to for creating impressive volume and a salon quality blow-out with loose curls on long hair. The brush is made from ceramic to retain heat, enabling you to create volume and waves faster while you blow-dry in the comfort of your own home. Brush dimensions: 180g - Width 70cm x Height 70cm Pair it with: ghd Helios Hair Dryer ghd Bodyguard Heat Protectant Spray ghd Body Goals