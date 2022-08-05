Tabitha Brown for Target

Ceramic Vase Gold

$10.00

Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 4.02 Inches (H) x 4.96 Inches (W) Weight: 1.1 Pounds Placement: Tabletop Water Permeability: Watertight Material: Stoneware Care & Cleaning: Hand Wash Street Date: August 6, 2022 TCIN: 85206077 UPC: 191908863580 Item Number (DPCI): 335-00-7578 Origin: Imported Description This Ceramic Vase from Tabitha Brown for Target adds an eye-catching decorative accent to any space in your home. Made from ceramic with a gold-tone finish, it pairs well with your existing decor — and best of all, the watertight construction makes it suitable for holding small bouquets in water to brighten up your space. Tabitha Brown brightens days like no one else. Now the actress, vegan, and social media phenomenon is partnering with Target to bring the world more vibrance, candor, and joy. With sunshine-inducing statement pieces, her latest collection of home and office decor will have you going about your business with the most amazing intention. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.