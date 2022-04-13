Opalhouse designed with Jungalow

Ceramic Table Lamp With Tassel Shade

$25.00

Specifications Includes: Harp and Finial, 1 Table Lamp With Shade, 1 LED Bulb Weight: 3.52 Pounds Shade Shape: Drum Bulb Base Size: Standard Edison Medium Screw Base E26 Lighting Shade Material: Cotton, Polyester Lighting Body Material: Ceramic Assembly Details: No Assembly Required Assembled Dimensions: 17 Inches (H) x 9.75 Inches (W) x 9.75 Inches (D) Shade Dimensions: 10.5 Inches (H) Number of Light Bulb Sockets: 1 Cord Covering: Fabric Cable/Cord Length: 5 Feet Maximum Light Bulb Wattage: 60 Watts Industry or Government Certifications: ETL Listed Lighting Switch Type: Socket Turn Knob Rotary Switch Number of Lighting Shades: 1 California Title 20 compliance: CA Title 20 compliant Light settings: 1-Way (On Off) Battery: No Battery Used Warranty: 1 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 83725092 UPC: 702992888191 Item Number (DPCI): 074-14-0014 Origin: Imported Description Illuminate and decorate your space with this White Ceramic Table Lamp with Tassel Shade from Opalhouse™ & designed with Jungalow™. This white ceramic table lamp makes a great addition to your home decor. It comes with a brown drum shade that's decorated with lovely black tassel accents. The on/off light setting with a turn knob rotary switch allows for easy functionality. Place it on any side table, nightstand, console or sideboard for warm, comforting lighting. Meet Justina Blakeney, designer, artist and founder of Jungalow, a brand that’s all about bringing good vibes home. In love with all things colorful, patterned and plant-filled, Jungalow combines lush elements to create a signature bohemian look. Now Jungalow is partnering with Opalhouse to inspire lived-in spaces that feel cozy, wild and free.