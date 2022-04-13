Opalhouse designed with Jungalow

Specifications Includes: Harp and Finial, 1 Table Lamp With Shade, 1 LED Bulb Weight: 5.1 Pounds Shade Shape: Drum Bulb Base Size: Standard Edison Medium Screw Base E26 Lighting Shade Material: Seagrass Lighting Body Material: Ceramic Assembly Details: Adult Assembly Required, No Tools Needed Assembled Dimensions: 23.75 Inches (H) x 14 Inches (W) x 14 Inches (D) Shade Dimensions: 10 Inches (H), 12 Inches (W-top), 14 Inches (W-bottom) Base Dimensions: 17.25 Inches (H) x 8 Inches (W) x 8 Inches (D) Number of Light Bulb Sockets: 1 Cord Covering: Plastic Cable/Cord Length: 5 Feet Maximum Light Bulb Wattage: 60 Watts Industry or Government Certifications: ETL Listed Lighting Switch Type: Socket Turn Knob Rotary Switch Number of Lighting Shades: 1 Shade Bottom Depth: 14 Inches Shade Top Depth: 12 Inches California Title 20 compliance: CA Title 20 compliant Light settings: 1-Way (On Off) Battery: No Battery Used Warranty: 1 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 82434689 UPC: 702992885664 Item Number (DPCI): 074-14-0690 Origin: Imported Description Cast a warm glow of light in your space by adding this Ceramic Table Lamp with Natural Shade Cream (Includes LED Light Bulb) from Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™. Set on a pot-like ceramic base with carved out striped pattern, this table lamp features a drum shade made with rattan to add natural appeal to your home. Place this natural shade table lamp on a tabletop with a rattan basket and add botanical wall art to create a beautiful look in your space. Meet Justina Blakeney, designer, artist and founder of Jungalow, a brand that’s all about bringing good vibes home. In love with all things colorful, patterned and plant-filled, Jungalow combines lush elements to create a signature bohemian look. Now Jungalow is partnering with Opalhouse to inspire lived-in spaces that feel cozy, wild and free. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.