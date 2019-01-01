Sunday Riley

Ceramic Slip Cleanser

$35.00 $28.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Formulated as a universal, foaming cleanser for even the most sensitive skin, Ceramic Slip Cleanser leaves skin feeling softer, cleaner, and more radiant. Extremely mild, this Sunday Riley deep cleanser can be used daily, morning and night for a healthier-looking complexion. French green clay pulls dirt, oil, pollution and makeup out of the pores, while vitamin C lends antioxidant properties. Key Ingredients: French Green Clay: helps to remove impurities and tighten the appearance of pores . Morrocan Rhassoul Clay: helps to deep clean and purify the skin. Neroli: provides soothing and balancing properties. Vitamin C: provides antioxidant properties while helping to brighten the appearance of the skin.