Sunday Riley

Ceramic Slip Cleanser

$58.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: A blend of four gentle, plant-based soaps that lift and wash away dirt and impurities without stripping the skin. French green clay pulls dirt, oil, pollution, and makeup out of the pores while rice oil esters protect the skin from dehydration. Impurities are pulled out, clean hydration is pulled in. Formulated as a universal, foaming cleanser for even the most sensitive skin, Ceramic Slip leaves all skin types softer, cleaner, balanced, and radiant. Extremely gentle, this deep cleaning cleanser can be used daily for a healthier looking complexion.