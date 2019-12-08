Tri-Coastal Design

Ceramic Ring Holder

$14.99 $12.99

STYLISH DESIGN: Ring holder features white & gold polka dot tray with pale green cactus shaped stand FUN ORGANIZER: Hold several unique pieces of jewelry on the cactus branches or the cute base plate PERFECT SIZE: 3.5 in x 5 in, our jewelry dishes are the ideal size for a nightstand, dresser or desk FUNCTIONAL: Made of 100% ceramic, our adorable jewelry storage holders help you keep items organized CUTE PRESENT: Makes a darling shower present for a soon-to-be bride or a newlywed on her wedding day STYLISH DESIGN Keep your small jewelry organized and do it in style! The Tri-Coastal Design Ceramic Cactus Ring Holder is both adorably stylish and practical at the same time. Featuring a white and gold round polka dot tray with a pale green cactus shaped stand, this jewelry holder is a fun addition to any space. FUN ORGANIZER Tired of losing jewelry or searching for an earring set before you head out the door? The TCD ring holder can keep multiple unique pieces of jewelry organized. Hang several rings on the cactus branches or keep earrings pairs or small bracelets on the cute base plate. PERFECT SIZE Measuring 3.5 inches wide by 5 inches tall, our jewelry dishes are the ideal size to place on your nightstand, dresser, desk, bathroom vanity or wherever you like to keep your jewelry!. FUNCTIONAL Our 100% ceramic jewelry dishes offer function while making a fun fashion statement. Say goodbye to grandma's plain and expensive ring holders and hello to our adorable storage holder so you can stay organized and add a cute touch to your room. CUTE PRESENT Gift a bride or jewelry lover in your life with this adorable cactus shaped ring holder so she can add a touch of desert chic to her room. The TCD Cactus Ring Holder makes a darling bridal shower present for a soon-to-be bride, for a newlywed on her wedding day or for any lady who loves to keep her accessories organized in style.