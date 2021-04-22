Frank Green

Ceramic Reusable Bottle With Straw Lid And Strap

Using a combination of ceramic and stainless steel, the cup-holder compatible Ceramic Reusable Cup is your sustainable option for keeping your favorite beverages close to their ideal temperature, whether hot or cold, for up to 12 hours. Its ceramic inner layer maintains flavor, while the 304 stainless steel renders shatterproof. Featuring a straw lid and strap, this bottle is easy to clean and bring with you on the go. 20 oz Straw lid and strap Shatterproof, premium-grade 304 stainless steel Stain and odor-resistant ceramic inner layer Triple-walled vacuum insulation keep liquids cold and hot for up to 12 hours BPA-free, FDA and EU-approved Cup holder compatible