United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
John Lewis & Partners
Ceramic Reactive Glaze Oval Platter, 38.9cm, Green
£35.00
At John Lewis & Partners
An oval serving platter with a gently raised rim and richly coloured glaze. Each layer of the reactive glaze is applied by hand, creating subtle variations from item to item and making each piece unique. Made of stoneware, it's dishwasher and microwave safe for everyday use.
More from John Lewis & Partners
John Lewis & Partners
The Just Slate Company Deluxe Mezze Set, Black/gold
£50.00
fromJohn Lewis & Partners