Ceramic Pinch Jug – Moorland Series

£15.00

Ethically handmade in the UK, this eco-friendly ceramic pinch jug is a stunning addition to your kitchen. Each jug is beautifully unique using hand-thrown techniques and is designed to ensure the best pouring experience. The sustainably made ceramic jug features earthy tones inspired by the forest of Dartmoor.; Size - 8.5cm x 6.5cm. Care - Dishwasher safe, but hand-washing is recommended. As each piece is handmade, yours may differ slightly from the ones shown in the images. Sold individually.