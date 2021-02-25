Yundu

Ceramic Pasta Bowl, Set Of 2

$28.80

Multi Purpose Shallow Bowl or Plate：This bowl has a capacity of 52 ounces.If you are looking for a good pasta bowl sets or salad bowls, then your search is over! That’s because our product is commercial grade quality. Natural Marble Design: This Yundu ceramic bowl is made by calcining pure natural marble soil, which is of first-class quality. The texture of the bowl is perfectly natural, unique and attractive. Easy to Stack and Clean: These bowls stack well, take up little space, and are easy to store in kitchen cupboards. They also wash well in the dishwasher, or you can wash them easily with soap and hot water. For Microwave and Dishwasher Safe: These bowls are made from durable marbling soil calcined at high temperatures, a high quality lead-free, non-toxic ceramic, crack resistant, suitable for high temperatures and safe for microwave and oven use. 30-Day No Reason Warranty - Your purchase includes our 30-day no reason return or replacement warranty – Yundu Home will provide a free replacement or refund if there is any problem with the product. That's zero risk!