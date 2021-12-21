And & Co

Ceramic Head Planter

$28.99 $24.64

🎍 【SIZE】 Pot head opening 3" wide| Height 9.8"| Width 5.5”| Depth 3.5”. Disclaimer: Each unit sold Individually. Plants pictured not included. 🎍 【DRAINAGE】 Planter has hole & removable plug underneath to water plants or flower inside your home 🎍 【CERAMIC】 Hand painted & glazed ceramic statue. Cute pots are hollow from top to bottom & stand flat 🎍 【MULTI-USE】 Plant with succulent, cactus, flowerpot, flower vase. Decor for office or outdoor home. These cement planters won’t fall over when indoor. Perfect modern desk decoration 💯【Satisfaction Guaranteed】 Our priority is always customer satisfaction. Buy with confidence and trust, we offer a money-back guarantee in case the product is defective or not up to the standards. Buy now and add value to your life!