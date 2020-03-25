Mkono

Ceramic Hanging Planters, 3-pack

$18.99

WIDELY USED: The decorative planter pots is perfect for succulents, aerial plants, cactus, herb, ferns, orchids ivies and more small plant. Adding a touch of greenery to your space and hold whatever decor or design you have in mind. Plants NOT included! EASY TO INSTALL WHERVER YOU WANT: Small hanging planter is easy to hang by hook, help you breathe life into roof, patio, shelf, or nook of home, office, apartments, living rooms, bedrooms, balcony, patios, indoor or outdoor garden without taking too much space. It's a great for birthday, wedding or housewarming gift. GORGEOUS COLORS: The outside of the planter is paited in 3 different colors: Light Blue, Pink, and Light Brown, creates a distinctive modern-inspired look and arts feel. Interior is bare clay, this creates an interesting visual contrast between the unglazed and the natural texture of the clay. THE GRAND DESIGN: Each ceramic hanging pot featured with its own drill hole to avoid water accumulation and help you prolong the life of your precious plants. Also comes with a detachable rubber plug to install to keep the dirt inside if you need. SIZE: planter measures opening diameter 4.64", inner diameter 4.5", and height 3". Total height with rope is 17". Mkono is a registered trademark and our product is professional manufacturing and sole selling. Material: Ceramic, jute rope. Color: Light Blue, Pink, and Light Brown. Package: Set of 3 jute rope hanging planter in different colors. Size: planter measures opening diameter 4.64", inner diameter 4.5", and height 3". Total height with rope is 17". Set of 3 wall hanging planters will display your favorite plant such as ivy, herbs, ferns, philodendrons, succulent, flowers or other spider plants. The vibrant colors will brighten up any space, a perfect garden gift for your friend who love plants. Elevates the room and accentuates the beauty of your houseplants with its simple but sculptural presence. Comes with a drill hole in the bottom and a detachable rubber plug for both indoor or outdoor use.