Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Diptyque
Ceramic For Wool & Delicate Textiles With Cedarwood
$45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Diptyque
Need a few alternatives?
Birthhdate
The Tarot Trio
BUY
$115.00
$145.00
Birthdate
Anthropologie
Audrey Face Vase
BUY
£42.00
Anthropologie
Arket
Jute Coasters Set Of 4
BUY
£7.00
Arket
Aather
Sandalwood & Tobacco Scented Candle
BUY
£49.00
End Clothing
More from Diptyque
Diptyque
Leather & Wood Care Lotion With Beeswax
BUY
$30.00
Diptyque
Diptyque
Ceramic For Wool & Delicate Textiles With Cedarwood
BUY
$45.00
Diptyque
Diptyque
Multi-surface Cleaner With Vinegar
BUY
$40.00
Diptyque
Diptyque
Dishwashing Liquid With Orange
BUY
$40.00
Diptyque
More from Décor
Birthhdate
The Tarot Trio
BUY
$115.00
$145.00
Birthdate
Anthropologie
Audrey Face Vase
BUY
£42.00
Anthropologie
Arket
Jute Coasters Set Of 4
BUY
£7.00
Arket
Aather
Sandalwood & Tobacco Scented Candle
BUY
£49.00
End Clothing
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted