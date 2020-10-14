GHD

The ghd gold advanced professional hair styler – a hair straightener proven to deliver sleeker, smoother and healthier looking hair. Featuring dual-zone ceramic flat iron technology, it is equipped with two next-generation heat sensors, one across each styling plate, evenly maintaining the optimum styling temperature of 365ºF from root to tip. Its sleek design and round barrel deliver versatile, snag-free styling, so you can quickly and easily transform your everyday look into something special, from sleek straight hair to covetable curls. Universal voltage. For extra safety, the automatic sleep mode shuts down the straightener after 30 minutes of non-use. In a test of 128 consumers, significantly more consumers agreed that ghd gold was better than ghd V styler for leaving hair sleeker, smoother, shinier and healthier looking.