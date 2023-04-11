Public Goods

Ceramic Dinner Plates (set Of 4)

$59.95 $34.95

Buy Now Review It

At Public Goods

Elevate your dining experience with our set of 4 ceramic dinner plates. These 10.5-inch plates feature a lipped design to keep your food securely on the plate, and are made from high-quality porcelain that is oven, microwave, and freezer-safe. Their classic white color and sleek design add a touch of sophistication to your dining room, making them perfect for any occasion, from weekday meals to holiday feasts. Our porcelain dinner plates aren't just stylish and durable, they're also sustainably made. The factory uses co-generation technology to capture and repurpose heat from the kiln area, minimizing waste and powering the co-generation plant that runs the office's air conditioning.