Houzz

Ceramic Coral Decorative Dish, Orange

£58.79

Buy Now Review It

At Houzz

Bring a decorative touch to your dining table with this unique ceramic dish from Mauro Ferretti. Beautifully crafted to look like coral with an authentic weathered finish, the orange Ceramic Coral Decorative Dish complements an array of decor styles. With more than 30 years’ experience in the home furnishings industry, Mauro Ferretti combines innovative materials with state-of-the-art designs to offer an extensive range of unique products.