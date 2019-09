Boska

Ceramic Chocolate Fondue Set

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Food52

For the chocolate purists among you (and the will-eat-chocolate-any-way-it-comes crowd) here’s your one-stop dessert wonder. It’ll turn humble chocolate chunks into a glossy lake of cocoa goodness that all the fruit, marshmallows, and graham crackers will be rarin’ to dive into.